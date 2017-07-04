Man with Parkinson's sells fireworks for disease research

Andrew Oberdorfer and his family are just like other fireworks retailers in Siouxland.

Pitching up tents with hundreds of sparklers, fountains, and firecrackers just in time for the 4th of July.

That's about all they have in common.

"I was programming computers one day and I kept hitting the "R" key," said Andrew Oberdorfer. "I didn't try to hit the "R" key but I kept hitting the "R" key and my fingers started twitching a little bit."

It wasn't long before the shaking moved from his left hand, to his right hand.

"He could hold our oldest right here and you could see the tremor and I was like, 'Okay, what is that?" said his wife, Lynette Oberdorfer.

Before the tremors spread any further, Oberdorfer visited the doctor, where he got the diagnosis he never imagined.

"They said, 'We don't know if it's Parkinson's or not, but everything else it's not, so it's got to be Parkinson's,'" said Andrew Oberdorfer.

"The doctor had him count back from 100s by seven, they had him walk down, they had him touch his finger to his nose and the next thing you know they're saying, 'Yep, he's got Parkinson's.'" said Lynette Oberdorfer.

Early Onset Parkinson's Disease. At the age of 32.

"My, my best period of my life has just been taken out of my hands," said Andrew Oberdorfer.

The shakiness only grew worse. From his legs, to his face, even affecting his speech.

Oberdorfer often can't sleep, and when he does, it's a challenge to get out of bed.

"I have to learn to walk every morning," said Oberdorfer. "I get up and learn to walk every morning."

Instead of giving up while his muscles deteriorate, Oberdorfer is deciding to give back.

He volunteers his time to speak with disabled students in Council Bluffs and Omaha schools. Pushing them to push forward.

Oh...and those fireworks he's selling...a portion of the proceeds are going to Parkinson's research.

Helping those just like him to stand strong. Just like he is.

"I can touch some people in the future, by doing work now while I still can," said Andrew Oberdorfer.

A part of the revenue from firework sales will go to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Oberdorfer's sister is also encouraging guests at her wedding next week - not to give gifts - but to donate toward Parkinson's research.

The firework stand is at 1313 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, NE.