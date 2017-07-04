Storm chances move out as heat builds in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm chances move out as heat builds in

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

We saw some pop-up thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening on our Fourth of July especially across our eastern counties.

Nothing became severe but a few storms produced up to nickel size hail, gusty winds and brief heavy rain.

We'll be looking at a quiet but muggy night with lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will see increasing temperatures as we reach the low 90s on the first day and the mid to upper 90s on the latter day.

It will also be humid with a typical July air mass in place.

By the late afternoon into the evening on Thursday we'll have a slight chance for thunderstorms though any that do develop could become strong.

We cool down Friday with mostly quiet conditions continuing through the weekend.

Warmer temperatures return Monday as we start the new work week in the 90s again.

