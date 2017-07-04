HealthBeat 4: Unique physical therapy helps Parkinson's Disease in a BIG way

If you, or someone you know, have movement or speech problems because of Parkinson's disease, a specialized therapy program can help.

LSVT BIG Therapy was developed for those who suffer with Parkinson's Disease.

The acronym LSVT, stems from a woman's name, Lee Silverman, who suffered from Parkinson's over 30 years ago.

"There were several innovative speech therapists who developed some techniques to help her overcome her speaking difficulties" said Marty Walsh, physical therapist at Mercy Medical Center.

Parkinson's Disease affects the vocal chords, and LSVT Therapy specifically deals with training those muscles.

Physical therapist at Mercy Medical Center, Marty Walsh, said that LSVT became the defacto standard for treating speech problems with Parkinson's, where they tended to speak too low and too soft.

This then led to the introduction of the "BIG" portion of the therapy within the last 10 years.

"Then they had the bright idea: 'how can we apply this to our movement muscles, the muscles that move our arms and legs" said Walsh. "So they took the key principles that had been used in the LSVT speech program, called LSVT LOUD (which Mercy also offers), they took those key principles and reapplied them in the area of body movement. For your arms, your legs, your walking".

So how does it work?

The therapy is administered in an intensive manner - four times per week, for four weeks at Mercy Medical Center.

The specialized therapy trains people with the disease to exaggerate their physical movements so movements that feel "too big" to them... actually appear normal.

"It works to retrain and recalibrate their brain, to overcompensate, so that becomes the new 'normal' for them" says Walsh. "And walking with, what feels like exaggerated movements, becomes the norm for them".

Walsh adds that the best candidates for LSVT BIG therapy are at the early stage of diagnosis.

"I'm very excited for the potential this has for Parkinson's patients" adds Walsh.

Walsh says to start LSVT BIG, you would need a physician's referral.

Once you have that, you can call Mercy Outpatient therapy at 712-279-2578