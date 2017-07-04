Siouxland family's dream becomes reality in their own backyard

Tyler and McKenzie Hanson from Yankton, South Dakota, have always loved the game of baseball.

Their dream? To have their own diamond in their yard.

Within a year, that dream came true.

"I mean a fair amount of people are now coming up to me or at work they'll say oh hey you're the people with that field I think more people maybe have heard about it more than actually have seen it at this point," said McKenzie Hanson.

The couple's main goal is to share their field with residents in the community.

Tyler and McKenzie have been together close to twenty-years and there three little boys also love the game.

This is something that Tyler has wanted since he was a little boy and now it's outside his window.

"Oh I just love being out here it's so peaceful and like I said it's kinda a childhood dream and it's actually true, which is fantastic. I mean who doesn't want a baseball field in their yard," said Tyler Hanson.

The field is just weeks away from being finished

A fence will wrap around the field, 400 monster blocks are layed out in the outfield, two dugouts and the turf is from a company in Colorado.

The field is just missing one thing, the name.

"We have talked about naming it. Like I said before, the only name I've come up so far is "McKenzie's Diamond" which is my wife's name because it's the only diamond she's ever going to get after we paid money for this field."

The Hanson family hasn't said how much the field cost them, but say the field is priceless in their eyes.

In Yankton, South Dakota, Haley Rustvold, KTIV News Four.