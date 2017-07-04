Tanzanian children celebrate 4th of July enjoying America's pastime

Three Tanzanian children have been receiving treatment in Sioux City after surviving a deadly bus crash back home.

During the time, they have been able to learn different areas of American culture.

On the 4th of July, they got to experience America's pastime.

With hands to their hearts, Doreen, Wilson and Sadia rung in their first-ever baseball game at Lewis and Clark Park listening to the National Anthem.

The big part of the night for them was actually before the game, when they each got to throw out the first pitch.

"I was so afraid because I've never done that one," said Sadia. "So, I was so afraid. But I trust myself. I throw it."

"It was good," said Wilson. "Were you nervous?" "Haha not too much," said Wilson.

It wasn't the first time the kids had played with a baseball.

"We came out here last actually last Saturday, Kevin Negaard and myself," said Shane Tritz, general manager of the Sioux City Explorers. "They're moms were with them and by the time we got them on the field, then they didn't want to get off the field."

Once the pressure was off, they were able to relax and enjoy the food and watch the game.

"It's good I like it," said Sadia.

And, they each had their own favorite reason for what made the night fun.

"How they're throwing the ball and catching them," said Doreen.

Kevin Negaard, one of the Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries volunteers, says it is very fitting for the kids to enjoy July 4th watching America's game.

"I think for those of us who were at the accident site this is a really healing part of it is being with the kids and helping them experience things that they've never experienced in their life."

And, it's just one of many experiences they will have while taking part in the healing process in Sioux City.