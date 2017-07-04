St. Paul brings fireworks in rout of Explorers

St. Paul put up 18 hits in a 12-1 rout of the Explorers on Tuesday.

St. Paul recorded 18 hits, led by Anthony Gallas' three-hit, three-RBI night, and the Saints beat the Explorers on Tuesday, 12-1.

Gallas hit a solo home run, added an RBI triple, and scored three times. Gallas was one of four Saints with three hits in the game. Brady Burzynski was 3-for-5 with an RBI and a walk. Nate Hanson and Kes Carter each also recorded three hits, and each hit a solo home run for St. Paul (28-16).

Ten of the Saints' hits came against Explorer starter Cody Forsythe, who allowed eight runs over 4.1 innings of work. Forsythe was tagged with the loss.

Dylan Kelly drove in the Explorers' only run of the night, plating Jayce Ray with a double in the sixth inning. Kelly was 2-for-3. Josh Vitters and Nate Samson each added two hits for Sioux City (23-19).

Mark Hamburger threw seven innings of one-run ball for St. Paul, striking out six.

The X's and Saints finish up their three-game series on Wednesday. First pitch for the series finale is at 7:05 p.m.