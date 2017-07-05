Hot and humid next couple days

As we get back to work after the holiday more heat and humidity are in store across the region. We continue to stay under the influence of south to southwesterly flow which will allow temps to rise back into the lower 90s once again with dew points likely rising towards 70°. This could push our feels-like temperatures into towards the century mark so make sure you're staying hydrated. We'll see abundant sunshine throughout the next few days as a ridge of high pressure builds in. This will pump in even hotter conditions for our Thursday with highs surging into the upper 90s with heat index values rising past 100°.

A cold front will be moving through Thursday evening and we can't rule out a few isolated strong storms that develop as it passes but there's only a slight chance as it looks to be a mostly dry frontal passage. The mid 80s return which for Friday as cooler air works in just in time for the weekend but it will be short lived as another warm front brings moderating temps Saturday and Sunday. Highs climb back towards 90° on Sunday with the lower 90s expected Monday and Tuesday. We could see a slight chance of storm Saturday night into Sunday as the front swings in and yet again Tuesday as the cold front progresses through.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer