President Trump departs for Europe Wednesday ahead of the G20 summit and a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House says there's no official agenda for the meeting.

The administration isn't giving any clues whether Mr. Trump will confront President Putin about interfering in the U.S. presidential election.

"If he doesn't address interference in the 2016 election, he's going to convey to Putin that he's weak," says MSNBC political analyst Rick Tyler.

