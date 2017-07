A large fire scorched several buildings in one central Iowa town.

The 15-alarm fire started Tuesday evening in Melcher-Dallas's town square and was not contained until Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported, but an apartment building and at least two other structures were heavily damaged or destroyed.

It's unclear how many people were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

But Melcher-Dallas police say they don't believe Fourth of July fireworks were involved.