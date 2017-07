Traffic was tied up on Interstate 29 Wednesday morning after an accident involving a semi.

Sioux City 511 tweeted out this video of what happened.

It appears a vehicle was in the right lane when a semi turned into the lane near the Floyd Boulevard exit.

This was in the south bound lane around 9 a.m.

So this happened today on I-29 and is precisely the reason you should NOT drive alongside a semi. The driver may not be able to see you! pic.twitter.com/rP0cStsx3J — Sioux City 511 (@siouxcity511) July 5, 2017

The website said this is precisely the reason you should not drive alongside a semi.

The driver may not be able to see you.

No injuries were reported.