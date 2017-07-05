Thursday stays humid with even hotter temps

July is certainly getting off to a warm enough start as once again today highs were ranging from the 80s into the low 90s across the region.

And now tomorrow is looking like the hottest of our July days yet.

We're expecting to see lots of sun with highs in the mid to upper 90s for much of the KTIV viewing area.

During the afternoon, a cold front will be moving through but it's only going to give us a very small chance of a thunderstorm.

If any thunderstorms are able to get going, they could become strong and the best chance of seeing a storm will probably be in eastern Siouxland.

Friday will be cooler thanks to that cold front I mentioned with highs in the mid 80s.

We'll warm back up as the weekend goes along leaving us around 90 by Sunday through Tuesday.

Wednesday will bring back a slight chance of some thunderstorms.