Swimming safety tips for parents and children this summer

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SALIX, Iowa (KTIV) -

Relaxing...refreshing...dangerous.

"It can happen in just a second," said Woodbury Co. Conservation Officer Josh VanVoorst.

School's out for the summer. Kids run to the community pool or beach, slap on some sunscreen, and have fun in the hot summer sun.

Swimming is one of the best ways to beat the blazing temps, but it can turn deadly in the blink of an eye. 

"It can be less than two minutes for a child to drown," said UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Clinical Educator Alyssa Sackett. 

A drowning child is no glaring sign for any parent. 

Unlike an adult, children normally don't flail or give any warning when they're struggling in water. 

"One of the things that we hear is that no one actually knew that they were in trouble or that they were missing," said Siouxland Paramedics Director Bob Welte. 

The way to save a drowning child - stop it before it begins. 

Local health and recreational supervising officials suggest two mandatory steps.

The first...

"Your kids are required to wear a life jacket on a boat, they should be wearing one while they're swimming," said VanVoorst. "It's just like wearing a seat belt in a car. It keeps them safe."

That goes for any child in any body of water. A lake, a public pool, even a private one. 

"They need flotation devices," said Welte. "I'm not saying something bad won't happen but it'll greatly reduce the risk." 

The second tip - keep an eye on your children at all times

"I get the same thing, 'You know, I was watching them all day and I turned away for a second,'" said VanVoorst. 

Especially at a public beach, where the onus is solely on the parents, and that split second can make all the difference. 

"If you're not there to pay attention and to watch your kids, bad things can happen," said VanVoorst. 

In addition to keeping an eye on your children and making sure they have a flotation device, officials suggest keeping small children close to the shore line of the lake or edge of the pool because they tire easily. 

They say it's also a good idea to keep a constant head count if you're watching over a group of children. 

