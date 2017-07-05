"Hydrant Party planned for Thursday in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

"Hydrant Party planned for Thursday in Sioux City

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Fire Rescue will host their second hydrant party of the summer Thursday.

The party will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Pulaski Park on Fairmount and Macomb Avenue. 

Firefighters will offer rig tours and fire safety information. 

