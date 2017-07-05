Protection order against councilman dismissed in Norfolk, NE - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Protection order against councilman dismissed in Norfolk, NE

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (NCN) -

A protection order filed against a Norfolk City Councilman won’t be going forward.

Stanton County District Court Judge James Kube on Monday dismissed a protection order filed against Councilman Dave Fauss by Catherine Burleigh, citing the lack of enough evidence to warrant such an order.

Burleigh, who is Fauss’ ex-wife, accused him in June of stalking her at her work and a Norfolk bar. Fauss filed a domestic abuse protection order against Burleigh in Madison County District Court, but that, too, was denied.

Fauss has represented District 2 on the Norfolk City Council in two different terms, the first of which began in 1997.

