Renovations underway at Sioux Gateway Airport

Sioux Gateway Airport is getting a facelift.

Renovations to the facility began Wednesday morning.

Operations and maintenance manager John Backer says demolition to the airport's interior is expected to begin Thursday morning.

Previous story posted January 18, 2015:

The Sioux Gateway Airport is looking to do some big improvements over the next few years.

The biggest change? A replacement for one of the airport's two runways.

90 percent of the funds would come from the Federal Aviation Administration, and ten percent would come from the city. The design plans are budgeted for about 3.5 million dollars, and 10 million dollars has been budgeted for the total construction.

Airport officials say the runway improvements specifically are very needed.

"This one hasn't had any major work done to it for quite a number of years," said Sioux Gateway Airport director Curt Miller. "So the pavement's deteriorated to the point where it's time to resurface or replace some of the concrete."

Construction would start in 2018. Council members say this is an important project to complete.

"I can tell you that if we don't do the project we won't have an airport," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. "So yeah it's necessary that we do those sort of things. We've got to continue to maintain those runways and keep them safe and do what the F-A-A requirements are."

Officials say the construction would allow the airport to stay open even during construction periods and snow removal.