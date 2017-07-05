Major exit along I-29 in Sioux City now closed

The I-29 northbound exit at Wesley Parkway closed Wednesday morning.

The closure is in place to make room for work on the I-29 northbound mainline.

Drivers looking to go north at exit 148 will be detoured to the Nebraska Street exit, north to 3rd Street, and then west to Wesley Parkway.

Gordon Drive from Pearl Street to Wesley Parkway is also closed.

The Wesley Parkway exit will be closed until late November.