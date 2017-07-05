Sioux City officer issue almost a dozen tickets for fireworks-related violations

Iowa's new fireworks law brought some holiday fun over the 4th of July season.

But. failing to follow the rules has gotten some people into hot water.

The Sioux City Police Department responded to 349 fireworks-related calls since June 25.

Out of those calls, 11 citations were given in and around Sioux City.

Citations list a required court appearance and a $500 fine for lighting off of city property and a $250 dollar fine for shooting fireworks after the hours the law allows.

"So. for a violator to be cited, for setting off the fireworks an officer would have had to actually witness the violator committing the violations," said Officer Lori Noltze.

Sioux City Police say the large difference between the number of calls and citations is most likely due to duplicate calls for the same location.

But, with the large number of calls, was difficult for parole officers to keep up.