X's Samson named to All-Star team

The American Association of Professional Baseball has announced the 2017 American Association All-Star Teams. Sioux City Explorers shortstop Nate Samson has been named the starting shortstop to represent the Sioux City Explorers in the game set for July 25th at RCGT Park in Ottawa, Ontario, the Capital of Canada.

The Oscala, FL native is currently 10th in the American Association in batting average (.329), 5th in Doubles (13) and 5th in Triples (3). Samson is the current active leader for the X’s with his .329 batting average, while also leading the team in Doubles (13), RBI’s (29), Hits (53) and is second on the team with 10 stolen bases.

Samson turned in a phenomenal season in 2016, in which he set a new Sioux City Explorers franchise record with 137 hits in a season, in route to being honored as the first ever League Player of the Year winner in the franchise’s 24 year history. Samson ranked in the top 3 in the American Association in 5 offensive statistical categories, including leading the league with 137 hits and in on base percentage at .424. Samson finished 2nd in the league in doubles (30) and stolen bases (31), while his .350 batting average was good for 3rd highest in the league. The .350 batting average and 30 doubles were each also 4th best in Sioux City franchise history. Samson also led the X’s in RBI’s with 68 and was 2nd on the team in home runs with 6. For his efforts, Samson was selected to the 2016 American Association All-Star game in St. Paul where he started for the North All-Stars and went 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Samson originally signed with the Explorers in April of 2014 and in 43 games with the X’s, Samson had an immediate impact in the lineup as he led the team in hits (55), doubles (12), runs scored (26), and RBIs (23). He began the season on a team-best 12-game hitting streak and his impressive .335 batting average was also highest on the team. For his performance, Samson had his contract purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 29th and was assigned to the class Double-A Mobile BayBears where he would spend the rest of the season playing in 46 games, collecting 32 hits, including 4 home runs and 6 doubles, with a .274 batting average. Samson spent the 2015 season in the Dodgers organization after he was selected in the Rule 5 Minor League Draft from the DBacks and finished the season playing for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Samson began his professional career after being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 34th round of the 2006 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Forest High School. The Ocala, FL native would spend 8 years in the Cubs system.