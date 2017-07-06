Explorers close homestand by beating St. Paul - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Explorers close homestand by beating St. Paul

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Josh Vitters scores a run during Sioux City's 4-1 win over St. Paul on Wednesday.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Explorers ended their six-game homestand with a 4-1 win over St. Paul on Wednesday night at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

St. Paul scored their run in the top of the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie. Sioux City countered with all four of their runs in the bottom of the frame.

The Saints intentionally walked Tony Campana to load the bases with two outs but Michael Lang delivered a two-run double down the left field line to put Sioux City in front. Nate Samson followed with a two-run single to right to close the scoring.

Kurt Heyer pitched into the seventh inning to pick up the victory on the mound. P.J. Francescon completed the ninth inning to get his 11th save while lowering his ERA to 1.39.

Sioux City (24-19) starts a four-game series in Kansas City on Thursday night.

