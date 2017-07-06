Fiery collision kills man in Sioux County, Iowa

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office investigating a fiery collision that killed a northwest Iowa man.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Grant Avenue and 500th Street. That's three miles south of Maurice.

Fifty-Four-year-old Mark Grosenheider of Le Mars was killed.

He was driving a pick-up that hit a grain trailer.

The pick-up got wedged underneath the trailer and was dragged several hundred feet.

The vehicle caught on fire with Grosenheider trapped inside.

He died at the scene.

The driver of the truck hauling the trailer was 61-year-old Michael Alons from Sheldon.

Alons went to the hospital in Sheldon as a precaution.

The trailer owned by the elevator in Sanborn ended up with $100,000 worth of damage.

The road was shut down for about eight hours.

