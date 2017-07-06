Hog confinement vote in Yankton, SD sent back to Planning and Zoning Board

A tense night at the Yankton County Government Center as residents spoke out against conditional use permits for seven new hog farms in the county.

After hours of hearing attorneys representing both the hog barn farmers and nearby residents, the board approved having the applications return to the County Planning and Zoning Commission.

"What the specific action was the facility management agreement for the statutes that are in our ordinances and the time frame is actually on the applicants," said Todd Woods, vice chairman of the Yankton County Board of Adjustments.

It was a decision that one of the people in opposition of the hog farms reacted to.

"For us to sit here and wait another six weeks, two months to go back to the same exact board that already passed it because two of the members are already on this board are on that Planning and Zoning Board as well. So what really changes?" said Dan Grant, a Mission Hill, South Dakota resident.

Like several other residents who live near where at least one of the hog farms would be located, Dan Grant says there are health concerns because of pollution from the confinements.

"The major affects that we're going to have for my family is we do a lot of outside door stuff and when these farms come in between the pathogens that go in the air, the dust, the noise, we're not going to be able to go outside."

But the hog barn farmers say their confinements are self-contained, ridding ambient air of stench and pollution.

Now the vote will go back to planning and zoning where the hog barn farmers will have to present information the commissioners said they are still looking for.

But their attorney says, they are following the ordinance.

"I think that the information you've been provided, gives you enough detail for you to check the boxes that you have considered those items in the ordinance if you wish to proceed," Ross DenHerder, attorney representing the hog barn farmers. "I think that this is legally supportable. If I didn't, I would not have presented this on behalf of my clients."

County officials say it could be in August when the vote makes it back to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

We tried to speak with some of the hog barn farmers and their attorney tonight.

They declined to comment at this time.

