Diocese of Sioux City names Lansink Interim Superintendent for Catholic Schools

The Diocese of Sioux City has named an Interim Superintendent for Catholic Schools.
That person is Patty Lansink.
She will serve as the Interim Superintendent while a search for a permanent replacement for Dr. Dan Ryan continues.
Lansink has been principal at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Denison, Iowa since 2011.
