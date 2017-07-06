Diocese of Sioux City names Lansink Interim Superintendent for C - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Diocese of Sioux City names Lansink Interim Superintendent for Catholic Schools

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Diocese of Sioux City has named an Interim Superintendent for Catholic Schools.

That person is Patty Lansink.

She will serve as the Interim Superintendent while a search for a permanent replacement for Dr. Dan Ryan continues.

Lansink has been principal at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Denison, Iowa since 2011.

