President Trump in Poland

President Trump is in Poland, where allies are concerned if he'll support NATO. "Our strong alliance with Poland and NATO critical to deterring conflict," said President Donald Trump.

This morning the president speaks to a dozen Eastern European countries meeting in Poland -

And to the public in a major speech at Krasinski Square.

From there it's off to the G-20 Summit in Germany

And the much-anticipated first handshake with Russian President Vladimir Putin -suspected of meddling in the U.S. election. "I think it was Russia but I think it was probably other people and or countries," said the President.

"The real question here is what does Trump put on the table, what he wants from Putin," said Former Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs P.J. Crowley

"He is going to try to press President Trump to say we, the two of us, are allies fighting for the interests of our two countries." Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

Those interests include responding to North Korea's latest missile test. "That's what it is, it's a threat, and we will confront it very strongly," said President Donald Trump.

Forcing Kim Jung Un out of power, sanctions to pressure China to get involved, a cyber-attack on North Korea's weapons, and military action, all options for the U.S.