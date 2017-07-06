Rare 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of Montana - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rare 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of Montana

Posted:
LINCOLN, MT (NBC) -

A rare earthquake rattled parts of western Montana overnight.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 5.8 struck near Lincoln, Montana around 12:30 a.m. local time.

There are no reports of injuries but the quake rattled at least one store, knocking merchandise off shelves and knocking out the power briefly.

It lasted for some 30 seconds, beginning with a slow tremor and then building in intensity.

There are reports the earthquake was felt as far away as Spokane, Washington.

It was the state's largest shaker in a dozen years.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.