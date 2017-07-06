Prosthetic arm returned to Nebraska man after family pays $200 r - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Prosthetic arm returned to Nebraska man after family pays $200 reward

Posted:

A Nebraska man has recovered his prosthetic arm after his family paid a $200 reward for its return.

The Grand Island Independent reports Terry Fishell's arm was stolen from his truck Saturday night. It was returned Wednesday after the reward was offered on several websites targeting central Nebraska communities.

Fishell says he's grateful to have his prosthetic limb back. He lost his arm 21 years ago while working at a meat processing plant. Now he works two jobs as a diesel mechanic at Grand Island Express and at a Pump and Pantry truck stop to provide for his family.

Fishell's niece, Elizabeth Logue, says she paid the reward without asking questions to get the arm back. Logue says her uncle couldn't work without it.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.