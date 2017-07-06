Prosthetic arm returned to Nebraska man after family pays $200 reward

A Nebraska man has recovered his prosthetic arm after his family paid a $200 reward for its return.

The Grand Island Independent reports Terry Fishell's arm was stolen from his truck Saturday night. It was returned Wednesday after the reward was offered on several websites targeting central Nebraska communities.

Fishell says he's grateful to have his prosthetic limb back. He lost his arm 21 years ago while working at a meat processing plant. Now he works two jobs as a diesel mechanic at Grand Island Express and at a Pump and Pantry truck stop to provide for his family.

Fishell's niece, Elizabeth Logue, says she paid the reward without asking questions to get the arm back. Logue says her uncle couldn't work without it.