The Big Parade Committee will be holding a news conference Thursday at 3 p.m.



KTIV will be live streaming the announcement here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/197766/watch-live-on-ktivcom and on Facebook.

The committee said an announcement will be made in regards to alternative plans for the 2017 Big Parade. The Big Parade, originally scheduled for June 29th, was canceled due to weather.

2017 Big Parade Grand Marshal, Mikki Paul is expected at today’s news conference.