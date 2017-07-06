Scorcher of a day in Siouxland

The heat and humidity will continue to stick around for our Friday Eve across the region. In fact, today is looking like the hottest day of July yet, with highs climbing into the upper 90s. Heat Index Values or our Feels Like Temps will likely climb above 100° later on this afternoon due to the high humidity. We could see an isolated storm across the viewing area later on this afternoon as the front passes, but the chances of seeing one are slim. If they do develop one or two could become strong with the primary concern being gusty winds and hail. Friday will be much cooler behind the frontal passage with highs only rising back into the mid 80s.

It will be short-lived though as another warm front lifts through just in time for the weekend. This will surge our highs back towards 90° Saturday and Sunday. There's a slight chance of a storm Saturday night into Sunday as the front lifts in. Temperatures look to stay above average right into the middle of next week with really no relief in sight from the heat. Our next chance of storms arrives on Tuesday but right now it's looking like an isolated shot at best.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer