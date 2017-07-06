Hornick, IA man dies after accident Wednesday night on Highway 20

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office was called to a single vehicle crash at the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 20 Wednesday at 6:18 p.m.

Officials said the preliminary investigation shows a vehicle driven by 65-year-old Robert Shantz of Hornick, Iowa was westbound on Highway 20 when it entered the median.

It then struck the crossover at Humbolt Avenue and came to rest in the median.

Officials said Shantz was treated at the scene by Moville Ambulance and Woodbury County Emergency Services and transported by Mercy Air Care to Mercy Medical Center where he died.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the crash to determine the cause. Moville Fire also responded and assisted at the scene.