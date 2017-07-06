Runway projects begin at Sioux Gateway - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Runway projects begin at Sioux Gateway

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Two runway improvements are taking shaping at Sioux City's Sioux Gateway Airport.

The first is a northwest taxiway connector project.

It will connect the primary taxiway and runway 13-31 -- one of the main runways at the airport.  

"This piece of pavement hadn't been rebuilt for we believe in over 30 years so it was well past its life and needed to get upgraded," said John Backer, Operations Manager at Sioux Gateway, "And with the upgrade in aircraft size from when the pavement was originally designed it wasn't really compatible with the tankers that we have here." 

The second is a joint project with the 185th replacing these aircraft arresting barriers.

It's a project Backer said had been in the works for seven or eight years.

He explained neither of these projects could have been done alone. 

"So we knew we needed to work together for the funding and the support for both agencies," said Backer, "And it's been a delight for me to work on both sides of these projects."

Total costs for these two projects is roughly $2.7 million. 

The funding for the connector project is half FAA and the city. The other half is funded by the Department of Defense. 

If all goes as planned, runaway 13-31 will be back up and running by September. It is currently closed while the renovations take shape.

The connector project is set to be completed by mid-October. 
    

