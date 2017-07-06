Iowa crop update

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through October.

“Despite the periodic storms, crops across much of the state could use a good rain. This is especially true in Southeast Iowa, were topsoil moisture levels are rated 82 percent short or very short,” Northey said. “Even with the dry condition, crops are making good progress and 78 percent of corn and 72 percent of beans rated good or excellent.”

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.govor on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Iowa experienced scattered tornadoes, hail, and isolated precipitation but reporters expressed need for more rain across much of the state during the week ending July 2, 2017, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Statewide there were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Activities for the week included herbicide application, cultivating, and haying.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 6 percent very short, 21 percent short, 68 percent adequate and 5 percent surplus. Southeast Iowa’s topsoil moisture levels fell for the sixth consecutive week with 82 percent now rated short to very short. Most of southeast Iowa was categorized as abnormally dry by the United States Drought Monitor released June 27, 2017. Subsoil moisture levels rated 4 percent very short, 15 percent short, 77 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus.

Seventy-eight percent of the corn crop was rated in good to excellent condition. Soybean emergence is nearly complete. Soybean blooming reached 12 percent complete, 3 days behind last year and 2 days behind average. Soybean condition rated 72 percent good to excellent. Oats headed reached 94 percent this week, 1 day ahead of the 5-year average. Oats coloring reached 27 percent, 5 days behind last year and 3 days behind average. Oat condition rated 74 percent good to excellent.

The second cutting of alfalfa hay reached 27 percent complete, 5 days behind last year and 2 days behind average. Hay condition rated 78 percent good to excellent. Pasture condition continues to decline with 63 percent good to excellent. Livestock were generally reported to be in good condition due to favorable temperatures, while operators in a few areas may need to start supplementing feed in pastures.