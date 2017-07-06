MRHD contributes money to help cover cost of Cone Park ice skating rink

Missouri River Historical Development or MRHD is helping cover the cost of the Cone Park ice skating rink.

Originally, plans were for a naturally frozen rink.

But, that would rely on the weather.

The original budget for an ice skating rink and splash pad was $250,000.

The new total cost was estimated to be almost $556,000.

MRHD awarded the city a $250,000 grant in 2015.

MRHD is providing another $200,000 toward the refrigeration for the ice skating rink.

There's more than $105,000 still needed for the ice skating rink and splash pad.

Make your donation here: http://coneparksiouxcity.com/