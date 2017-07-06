MRHD contributes money to help cover cost of Cone Park ice skating rink

Courtesy: City of Sioux City
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Missouri River Historical Development or MRHD is helping cover the cost of the Cone Park ice skating rink.
Originally, plans were for a naturally frozen rink.
But, that would rely on the weather.
The original budget for an ice skating rink and splash pad was $250,000.
The new total cost was estimated to be almost $556,000.
MRHD awarded the city a $250,000 grant in 2015.
MRHD is providing another $200,000 toward the refrigeration for the ice skating rink.
There's more than $105,000 still needed for the ice skating rink and splash pad.
Make your donation here: http://coneparksiouxcity.com/