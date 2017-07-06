Mikki Paul, the Grand Marshal of the 2017 Big River-Cade Parade sits down with KTIV

The 2017 Big River-Cade Parade Grand Marshal will be Mikki Paul of North Sioux City.



Paul is 99 years old and is a lifetime resident of the Sioux City area.



She is a familiar face to many around town as she has held various jobs all over town.



She has continued to work up until recently due to health. She hopes to return back to work before her 100th birthday on September 13. Paul has 16 great, great grandchildren.



The Big River-Cade Parade is July 19 at 6 p.m. in downtown in Sioux City.



