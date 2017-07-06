A little cooler for Friday

It's been one of the hottest days of the summer so far with today's highs soaring into the 90s and when combined with the humidity it felt for a while like it was over 100 degrees.

A cold front is moving through this evening but it's not looking like any storms will be able to develop along it meaning we'll stay dry tonight but at least we'll be a little cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

It won't take long to start heating up again as highs over the weekend will already be close to 90 degrees.

We can't rule out a few isolated thunderstorms Saturday night although the chances aren't great yet.

Sunday will also give an isolated thunderstorm chance although I think the best chance will be in eastern Siouxland.

Highs look like they'll be staying in the low 90s heading into next week with no good chances of rain coming our way during that time.