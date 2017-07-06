Siouxland tries to beat the heat as temps top 90 degrees

Siouxlanders try and find relief from one of the warmest days of the season.

Temperatures hit the high 90 in parts of the area on Wednesday.

Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers:

It's been one of the hottest days of the summer so far with today's highs soaring into the 90s and when combined with the humidity it felt for a while like it was over 100 degrees. A cold front is moving through this evening but it's not looking like any storms will be able to develop along it meaning we'll stay dry tonight but at least we'll be a little cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. It won't take long to start heating up again as highs over the weekend will already be close to 90 degrees.