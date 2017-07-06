BREAKING NEWS: First responders on the scene at a Sioux City apartment building

Sioux City Fire Rescue on the scene of a suspected carbon monoxide leak. It happened around 8:45 p.m. at Ridge Oaks Apartment at 2300 Indian Hills Drive.

First responders are working to evacuate one of the apartment buildings until the situation is under control.

Information from reporter Tiffany Lane on the scene:

SC Fire Rescue says they found extremely high Carbon Monoxide levels in one of the buildings.

Officials say the cause was a malfunction of a venting system in a water heater in a utility room.

Residents were evacuated for safety. The assistant fire chief says he believes they will be back in in about an hour.

