UPDATE: Residents back in their apartments after Carbon Monoxide evacuation

Update:

Residents are back in their apartments after being evacuated because of high Carbon Monoxide levels at an apartment complex in Sioux City Thursday night.

Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a call about detectors going off at a building at the Ridge Oaks Apartment complex on the north side just before nine p.m.

Officials said the Carbon Monoxide levels were supposed to be around zero and were very high.

Residents were waiting outside or at a clubhouse for about 2.5 hours before being let back in.

"We were just having a little family get together with my wife's sisters and she went down to go change the laundry," said Brandon Hall, a resident who had to evacuate. "And, then she opened up the door and the buzzers are going off and next thing you know we saw a fireman."

Sioux City Fire Rescue says the cause was a malfunction in a water heater.

They say no one was hurt and no one had to receive medical care.

"I just stress the importance of Carbon Monoxide alarms," said Dan Cougill, assistant fire chief for Sioux City Fire Rescue. "They're just as important as smoke detectors."

Residents say they believe Fire Rescue did a good job handling the situation.

Previous Story:

Sioux City Fire Rescue on the scene of a suspected carbon monoxide leak. It happened around 8:45 p.m. at Ridge Oaks Apartment at 2300 Indian Hills Drive.

First responders are working to evacuate one of the apartment buildings until the situation is under control.

Watch for a BREAKING NEWS update on News 4 at 10.

Information from reporter Tiffany Lane on the scene:

SC Fire Rescue says they found extremely high Carbon Monoxide levels in one of the buildings.

Officials say the cause was a malfunction of a venting system in a water heater in a utility room.

Residents were evacuated for safety. The assistant fire chief says he believes they will be back in in about an hour.

@TiffanyKTIV4