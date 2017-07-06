Homes needed for dogs owned by accident victim from Le Mars, IA

A Siouxland animal rescue group helped with the aftermath of a deadly collision in Sioux County, Iowa on Wednesday.

Noah's Hope Animal Rescue received a call that almost two dozen dogs remained at the home of Mark Grosenheider in Le Mars, Iowa.

Noah's Hope rescued 22 Japanese Chins from his home.

The non-profit is taking care of the animals to get them ready for adoption.

The dogs range in age from three weeks to 14 years.

Noah's Hope says the dogs will be available for adoptions in the near future.

Contact Noah's Hope Animal Rescue for more information at (712) 253-8394.

