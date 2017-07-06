Homes needed for dogs owned by accident victim from Le Mars, IA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Homes needed for dogs owned by accident victim from Le Mars, IA

Posted:
By Sheila Brummer, Anchor
Connect

A Siouxland animal rescue group helped with the aftermath of a deadly collision in Sioux County, Iowa on Wednesday.

Noah's Hope Animal Rescue received a call that almost two dozen dogs remained at the home of Mark Grosenheider in Le Mars, Iowa.

Noah's Hope rescued 22 Japanese Chins from his home.

The non-profit is taking care of the animals to get them ready for adoption.

The dogs range in age from three weeks to 14 years.

Noah's Hope says the dogs will be available for adoptions in the near future.

Contact Noah's Hope Animal Rescue for more information at (712) 253-8394.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.