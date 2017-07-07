Hot music for "Downtown Live!" on Thursday night

Downtown Sioux City was filled with hot air and good music on Thursday night.

"Downtown Live!" took place in front of the Sioux City Public Museum at 4th and Nebraska.

The Omaha band "The Prairie Cats" took center stage. The group was founded by Jeff Koterba, editorial cartoonist for the Omaha World Herald.

A crowd of more than 150 "chilled" out at this weekly event.

"It was really hot. But, the band was even hotter," said Melissa Munsen, Akron, Iowa.

"It was really hot, but it was worth the stay. I really liked it," said Madelynn Munsen, Akron, Iowa.

Temperatures soared into the 90s in downtown Sioux City while the music played on.







