LAKE AREA NEWS: Curly Leaf Pond Weed no longer issue at Iowa Great Lakes

Curly Leaf pond weed should no longer be a problem the rest of the season in the Iowa Great Lakes.

The weed, which was especially prevalent earlier in the season on the north end of East Lake Okoboji and on some of the lower chain of lakes has gone through it's life cycle and has pretty much died off.

But Mike Hawkins, a fisheries biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says it's left a lot of seeds behind that will once again cause a resurgence of problems next year.

He says the DNR, along with local stakeholders, will re-evaluate control options for curly leaf pondweed in coming months, including mechanical harvesting.

"We're going to be looking next year at expanding that, taking a look maybe at some alternative methods and exploring those options, or, you know, keeping things the same. A lot of this is going to be up to community input."

Hawkins says funding availability will also play a crucial role in any future efforts to try to control the weed.



Now whether the problem is worse next year is dependent on what kind of a winter we have.

If we have more snow than the past several winters, that would cut back on the amount of sunlight getting through the ice-cover.

The lack of snow cover the past several winters allowed sunlight to penetrate to the bottom of the lake, promoting growth of the weed.

