UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's is looking to keep kids safe this summer when they hit the water.

They will be handing out a limited supply of free kids life jackets on a first come-first serve basis Saturday at the Sioux City Farmer's Market from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Farmers Market is held at the Tyson Events Center Suit Parking Lot, located at the corner of Tri View Avenue and Pearl Street.

The 200 life jackets will be handed out at the St. Luke's booth.