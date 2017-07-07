Storm Lake, Iowa man accused of attacking his girlfriend and her children

A Storm Lake, Iowa man faces charges after police say he attacked his girlfriend and her children.

Forty-two-year-old Marvin Robert Calderon-Coronado is accused of two counts of Child Endangerment and one charge of Domestic Assault.

Investigators say Calderon-Coronado was drunk on Monday morning and physically assaulted the girlfriend's 12-year-old son.

When the girlfriend tried to intervene Calderon-Coronado hurt her leg.

She then says Calderon-Coronado threw a shoe at her 8-year-old daughter, hitting her in the stomach.

Calderon-Coronado was arrested Wednesday night.