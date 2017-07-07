Third person charged in death of Bancroft, NE man

Arraignments for the men charged in the death of a northeast, Nebraska man, who's body was found inside his burned home, have been pushed back to July 18. .

48-year old Jody Olson has pleaded not guilty to Second Degree Murder, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, First-Degree Arson and Accessory to a Felony.

His son, 27-year old Derek Olson faces the same charges along with one count of Cruelty to an Animal.

The fire took place in March at Ernest Warnock's home just north of Bancroft, Nebraska.

Warnock and his dog were inside as the the fire burned.

The investigation shows that Warnock was stabbed as well as the house being set on fire.

And now a third person is being charged in connection to Warnock's death.

41-year old Becky Weitzenkamp is charged with First Degree Arson and Accessory to a Felony.

According to court documents, Weitzenkamp bought lighter fluid from a store in Bancroft and drove Derek Olson to Warnock's home.

Her first court appearance in Cuming County is set for July 12.