South Dakota sees decline in open teaching positions

A year after teachers across South Dakota got raises, state and school officials say it's too soon to tell if higher salaries are retaining more teachers.

The Argus Leader reports South Dakota began collecting an extra half-cent sales tax last June to increase teacher pay.

The number of open teaching positions has decreased compared to this time last year, but the state doesn't have evidence or research to conclude the tax was responsible.

The latest data from the South Dakota Teacher Placement Center shows openings at a five-year low, with more than 170 openings this month compared to nearly 190 last June.

Director Randy Royer says that while numbers are going "in the right direction," the situation could turn around with the state's lagging sales tax revenue.

