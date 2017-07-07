Volunteers make bag mats for the homeless

As the saying goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure.



Volunteers in east Texas are using an item we often throw away and creating something to help homeless people get a better night's sleep.



Mary Davis, a resident said, "I just like to have the opportunity to use my mind and use my hands."



The activity director at Prestige Estates has their residents busy.



Yvonne Sturrock, the activities director said, "I can't even count how many hands and hours go into making this project."



With bags and bags overflowing their hallway, the residents are turning something so simple into something so useful.



Sleeping mats for the homeless community.



Davis said, "Well, to me it's a pleasure."



Lillian Cormier, a resident said, "Whenever we finish for the day, you feel like you've done something."



The mats are water resistant, easy to shake out, and don't attract bugs.



Sturrock said, "At the end of the day, someone is getting something to make them a little more comfortable at night."



And not one piece of the bags used goes to waste.



Sturrock said, "We cut off the ends like this and like this, and then this becomes the stuffing for pillows."



Residents say most importantly, it's an activity to help others, but it's also helping them.



Cormier said, "It is fun being with other people and visiting while we are doing something worthwhile



Mary Davis, resident said, "I'm very glad to be where I am, to have a place like this to spend my last days and helping."



The volunteers meet every Monday to crochet the mats.



The activities coordinator says as long as she is there, they will continue on with the project.