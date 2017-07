Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is part of a rap music video.

"Droppin'" by rapper Will Keeps was released on Thursday.

The message is a community-wide call to end gun violence.

"It's moving, it's factual and it's what we're facing," said Reynolds. "And it's what we have to do as a community."

Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, a Des Moines police chief, and a pastor also participated.

You can watch the music video here.