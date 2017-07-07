Zebra mussels spreading across Lewis and Clark lake - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Zebra mussels spreading across Lewis and Clark lake

YANKTON, SD (KDLT) -

Officials with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks are concerned about the spread of zebra mussels this boating season. 

Fully grown zebra mussel are typically the size of a penny or quarter, but that's not the case right now.

Conservation officers say since the water is starting to warm up, this is the time for the muscles to start reproducing.

This means the majority of the zebra mussel are so small in size that we actually can't see them.

That's why GFP is concerned about them spreading to other bodies of water right now.

"It's very hard for some folks to comprehend that even a very small amount of water being moved could be a potential very large problem," GFP Conservation Officer, Dan Altman, said.

Game fish and parks says it would cost billions of dollars to poison zebra mussels in the Lewis and Clark lake, which is why they're focusing on containing the species instead.

