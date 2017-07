The Early, Iowa Fire Chief Bill Cougill said crews were dispatched to 2290 Karr Avenue on Sunday night, July 2 for a structure fire.

Chief Cougill said upon arrival a machine shed was fully engulfed in flames.

The shed, along with the contents including five tractors, a planter, and a grain cart, was a total loss.

The Early Fire and Rescue received mutual aid from Sac City and Schaller Fire Departments.

Also assisting at the scene were the Sac County Sheriff's Office and Sac County Ambulance.

There were no injuries and the cause has not been determined.