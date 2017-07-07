Much cooler but still sunny for Friday

After a sweltering Thursday, conditions will be much cooler today, thanks to a cold front that moved through yesterday afternoon. Highs will be a lot more seasonable today, rising into the middle 80s under abundant sunshine. Our pleasant temps will be rather short-lived as another frontal boundary begins to move in. This warm front will pump our temps back into the upper 80s and 90s into the weekend. We could see a few spotty thunderstorms Saturday night into our Sunday but chances aren't too great at seeing this develop.

Our warming trend continues right into the start of the workweek with 90s in store for the foreseeable future. A strong ridge will be building into the center part of the country and this will keep us mainly dry and hot right through the end of next week. We'll stand the slight chance of storms Tuesday as another frontal boundary begins to situate itself through the region. This same boundary will give us a shot at some thunderstorms on Thursday as well so continue to stay tuned. Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist T.J. Springer