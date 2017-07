The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 7 and Main Street in Aurelia, Iowa on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said August Kai of Aurelia was northbound on Main Street in a Ford F150 and Kevin Evans of Aurelia was eastbound on Highway 7 in a Chevy Colorado.

Kai attempted to cross Highway 7 and did not see Evans.

Authorities said Evans hit Kai on the driver side of the vehicle.

Kai was issued a ticket for failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way.