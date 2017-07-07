Drunk shopping: What Americans buy under the influence - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Drunk shopping: What Americans buy under the influence

(NBC News) -

Online shopping is getting easier. 

The convenience of apps, mobile wallets, and one-click ordering can be enablers for impulsive spending, and a couple of drinks can make that buy button even more enticing.

"About one in three Americans have shopped under the influence, and it's largely because it's so easy to do from your phone," says CNBC personal finance writer Jessica Dickler.

Mixing boozey browsing and quick click ordering can be an expensive cocktail.

The average price tag of these drunk shopping sprees is over $200 according to a recent Finder.com survey.

Clothing and shoes are the most popular impulse items, followed by gambling.

There are some tips to prevent those tipsy purchases. 

"The first thing I would suggest is to take any shopping apps off your phone. They can really make shopping easy and fun but it also leads to trouble if you want to stick to a tight budget," Dickler suggests.

Disabling one-click ordering or deleting stored credit card information can also help. 

